Fantasy Basketball 2022: Hidden Gems to Pick Up for NBA Week 21

As fantasy managers in public leagues prepare for the playoffs, they can scrape the bottom of the waiver wire for hidden gems who can propel them to a fantasy basketball title.

Midway through March, NBA teams will either tighten up on rotations to make a late push for postseason seeding or allow inexperienced players more time on the court for development in live action. As always, keep an eye on key contributors with injuries and fill-in replacements who will soak up their minutes down the stretch.

Heading into Week 21, a pair of rookies should have every manager's attention. Though they play for teams slightly outside the play-in tournament spots, both players will have a chance to make a significant impact through a four-game stretch in the first round of the fantasy playoffs.

If you’re looking for a slight edge over your opponent in the upcoming week, take a look at three under-the-radar pickups rostered in 33 percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues as of 11 p.m. ET Sunday.