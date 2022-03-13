NCAA Bracket 2022: Predicting Top Bubble Teams on Selection Sunday

0 of 3

The NCAA men's basketball tournament bubble shrunk on Saturday night.

The Virginia Tech Hokies went from fringe Big Dance team to ACC tournament champion in the span of a few days.

Virginia Tech's bid theft in Brooklyn leaves one fewer spot for the teams in question on the bubble.

Another spot could be taken away if the Texas A&M Aggies beat the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC tournament final.

Texas A&M likely played its way into the field of 68 with its Saturday win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, but it can seal the deal with a win on Sunday afternoon.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Xavier Musketeers and other programs have an anxious Sunday ahead since there is the potential for a bid thief to emerge out of the Atlantic 10 in the form of the Richmond Spiders.

All of the bubble teams should be huge fans of the Davidson Wildcats—that way the bubble is not condensed even more before the selection committee makes its final decision.