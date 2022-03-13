Steelers' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers will embark on a new era of football starting with 2022 NFL free agency.

Ben Roethlisberger has retired. Longtime general manager Kevin Colbert is stepping down, and the search to find his replacement is ongoing. He will be involved with the team in free agency, but this is still the dawn of a new era.

The new-look Steelers are going to be an interesting team to track in free agency. They haven't been known as huge spenders in the past. They prefer to use more money to keep talent in house rather than gambling on players from around the league.

However, this could be the year when they buck that trend some. After the depressed cap in 2021 forced the Steelers to do some penny-pinching, they will have enough resources to make bigger moves this season.

With the legal tampering period kicking off free agency Monday, here's a last-minute guide to the Steelers' situation, pending free agents, biggest needs and targets.