Men's NCAA Tournament 2022: Breaking Down Every Team's Chance to Win the Title

No. 8 Seeds: Boise State, North Carolina, San Diego State, Seton Hall

During the last 10 tournaments, both 2011 Butler and 2014 Kentucky have played in the national title. We're not quick to dismiss the possibility of a deep run at this position, especially since five No. 8's have dethroned a top-seeded opponent in that span.

No. 7 Seeds: Michigan State, Murray State, Ohio State, USC

Understandably, this is a considerable rarity, too. Along with 2014 champion UConn, 2015 Michigan State and 2017 South Carolina made the Final Four. Each one, though, upended a No. 4 seed in the Elite Eight; never has a No. 7 seed defeated a No. 1 since 1985. This group will need a fortunate break or two.

No. 6 Colorado State Rams

David Roddy is a potential All-American, and Isaiah Stevens has averaged 14.9 points and 4.8 assists. There's plenty of star power on this CSU squad. However, only two rotation players are 6'6" or taller; the Rams rank 194th in rebound rate and 230th in two-point percentage defense. They'll struggle to match up physically with top-seeded teams.

No. 5 UConn Huskies

No. 6 Texas Longhorns

Defense will carry both programs. Thanks to shot-blockers Adama Sanogo and Isaiah Whaley, UConn is fifth nationally in two-point percentage on defense. Meanwhile, Texas has surrendered the sixth-fewest points per game in the country. However, they're just 223rd and 206th, respectively, in effective field-goal percentage.

No. 5 Houston Cougars

Even without key guards Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark, the Cougars surged to a 29-5 record and AAC crown. They play sensational team defense, holding top-20 rankings in rebounding, steal and block rate entering the tournament. Houston will force opponents to shoot a bunch of threes, but that's exactly the strength of first-round opponent UAB and potential second-round foe Illinois.

No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas draws a ton of fouls and ranks 56th in opponent turnover rate. But if the Hogs aren't guarding the perimeter well, it's a major issue. Stanley Umude is the lone rotation player who shoots better than 32.6 percent from long distance on at least one attempt per game. Arkansas isn't suited for a three-point battle.