Raiders' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free Agency

Wide Receivers

Hunter Renfrow had a strong performance last season, making the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career, but the Raiders need to add more playmakers to line up alongside him. Bryan Edwards has yet to break out through two NFL seasons, while Jones and Jackson are both hitting the free-agent market.

If Las Vegas signs one of the top available wide receivers, its offense could reach a new level of production. Allen Robinson II and JuJu Smith-Schuster are strong options, while Christian Kirk and DJ Chark Jr. could also be WRs worth pursuing. It's likely that the Raiders will need to sign multiple receivers for depth if neither Jones nor Jackson returns.

Offensive Linemen

Las Vegas needs to get stronger up front, even if veteran guard Richie Incognito decides to re-sign with the team. Alex Leatherwood played both guard and tackle as a rookie last season, so the Raiders will have to choose where he fits best and then fill in the holes around him.

It seems more likely that Leatherwood will start at right guard, which means Las Vegas will need to find a starting right tackle. One player who may be worth targeting is Morgan Moses, who has been a consistent performer throughout his eight-year NFL career, including last season with the New York Jets.

Defensive Tackles

It's clear why the Raiders need to bolster the interior of their defensive line, as they could be losing anybody from the group of Hankins, Jefferson, Thomas and McCoy. Perhaps Las Vegas will bring some of them back and this will no longer be a need for the team.

But as of right now, it's one of the Raiders' top needs, considering all of those players are set to hit the market. If Las Vegas can re-sign several of them, perhaps it will wait to add depth on the defensive line in the 2022 NFL draft, rather than spend more money on the unit.

Cornerbacks

With Hayward and Trufant set to hit free agency, the Raiders need to bring in some cornerbacks to fill the holes in their secondary. Both of them are now well into their 30s, so perhaps Las Vegas will also decide to try to get younger at the position this offseason.

J.C. Jackson is the best CB on the market, but he'll likely land a sizable deal. If the Raiders are willing to spend, he'd provide a tremendous boost. If they don't want to eat up quite as much cap space, perhaps they go for somebody like Charvarius Ward, who will also be 26 at the start of the season. That would also keep the AFC West-rival Kansas City Chiefs from bringing him back.