Eagles' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free Agency

Edge-Rushers

Last season, the Eagles ranked 31st in the NFL with 29 sacks. They need their defensive front to start putting more pressure on opposing quarterbacks, which could help the unit perform better as a whole. And if Barnett and Kerrigan don't return, they'll also be lacking depth on the edges.

Among the top free agents for Philadelphia to consider will likely be Haason Reddick, who could be a great fit and would provide a substantial upgrade. According to Boardroom's Jordan Schultz, the Eagles are interested in Chandler Jones, who could also provide veteran leadership.

It wouldn't be surprising if Philadelphia adds multiple edge-rushers, some of whom may be acquired via the draft.

Safeties

This may not be a need if the Eagles bring back Harris and/or McLeod. But as things currently stand, Philadelphia has two major holes at the back of its secondary, and it will need to determine if it's worth spending the money to bring back its two starters from last season.

Harris is 30 and McLeod is 31, but both are still playing at a productive level and could contribute for the Eagles in the short term. However, there are also some quality safeties on the free-agent market, and somebody like Jordan Whitehead, who is turning 25 this week, may be a nice long-term fit.

Cornerback

Darius Slay will likely continue to be the Eagles' No. 1 cornerback, while Avonte Maddox has proved to be effective in the slot. But Philadelphia will need to bring in somebody to fill the role of Nelson, unless the 29-year-old re-signs with the team.

Levi Wallace and Xavier Rhodes are among the experienced CBs on the free-agent market who have had previous success and could boost the Eagles' secondary. Or the team could try to fill this hole via the draft, like it may try to do with several defensive positions.

Wide Receiver

Philadelphia has used a lot of draft capital in recent years in trying to bolster its receiving corps. DeVonta Smith, a first-round pick in 2021, flashed a ton of potential as a rookie last season. Meanwhile, Jalen Reagor, a first-round pick in 2020, still isn't producing as much as the Eagles had likely hoped.

It could be beneficial for Philadelphia to bring in a proven receiver who can be a reliable target for Hurts, rather than take a chance in the draft again. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Kirk and DJ Chark Jr. could be good WRs for the Eagles to potentially target.