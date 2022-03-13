Giants' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The New York Giants have their new head coach and general manager in Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen, respectively. The new regime, however, has a ton of work ahead of it, as New York is in serious need of a rebuild.

At no point over the past five years have the Giants held a record above .500.

New York isn't likely to be a major player in free agency, though, as the team's cap situation is less than desirable. The Giants will instead take a careful approach to this year's spending spree.

"Very calculated," Schoen said, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Free agency is slated to kick off Wednesday, but the legal tampering period begins at noon ET on Monday. Here, you'll find a quick refresher on the Giants' biggest needs, most notable free agents, potential targets and cap situation.