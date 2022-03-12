Selection Sunday 2022: Live Stream, TV Coverage for Bracket Announcement

Selection Sunday 2022: Live Stream, TV Coverage for Bracket AnnouncementMarch 12, 2022
Tickets to the 2022 men's basketball tournament are going fast.
The conference tournament champions are all getting one, but the rest won't be dispersed until the committee locks in all the remaining spots on Selection Sunday.
Once the spots are sealed and seed lines decided, the Madness really gets moving. Brackets will be filled out by the millions, and before you know it, those same brackets will start by being busted by the chaos that always finds its way to this point on the hoops calendar.
Let's get to the scheduling particulars for Selection Sunday and examine two of the top remaining questions.
Selection Sunday Information
What: Selection Sunday
When: Sunday, March 13 at 6 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: March Madness Live
Are the Four No. 1 Seeds Set in Stone?
There are two areas worth tracking on Selection Sunday: the top seed line and the bubble. We'll start with the former before shifting our attention to the latter next.
The way CBS Sports' bracketologist Jerry Palm sees it, there are six teams tussling for the four No. 1 seeds: Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor, Kentucky, Kansas and Auburn. The omission of Duke might jump off the page to some, but Palm credits his assessment to the Blue Devils' lack of Quad 1 wins and Quad 2 and 3 losses.
There aren't really six teams fighting for four spots, though. A few of these clubs can already be written in permanent ink. Palm, ESPN's Joe Lunardi and USA Today's Shelby Mast and Scott Gleeson all have Gonzaga, Baylor and Arizona seeded No. 1.
The question, then, is that final spot, which Palm and the USA Today scribes gave to Kentucky, while Lunardi gave it to Kansas. It's worth noting that Arizona (vs. UCLA in Pac-12 championship), Kansas (vs. Texas Tech in Big 12 championship) and Kentucky (vs. Tennessee in SEC semifinal) are all still standing in their respective conference tournaments and have a chance to give their resumes one last boost.
Who's In? Who's Out?
The bubble is the most fascinating place in all of college basketball—maybe in the entire sports world.
One side offers the euphoric release of learning that a season's worth of effort, energy and sacrifice has manifested into an official tournament selection. The other side is misery, as tournament hopes that climbed with every impressive win and faltered with every head-scratching loss are finally extinguished.
So, who's set to ride that roller coaster this Sunday? Quite a few clubs.
The three aforementioned brackt projections include 12 different teams among either the last four in or the first four out. No team appears on all three last-four-in lists, while Oklahoma and Virginia Tech are first-four-out schools for each bracketologist. Opinions are split on Dayton (in for USA Today, out for ESPN), Michigan (in for USA Today and ESPN, out for CBS), Rutgers (in for USA Today, out for CBS) and Xavier (in for ESPN and CBS, out for USA Today).
These fanbases and more probably have some serious nail-biting ahead on the Sunday schedule.