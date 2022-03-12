Selection Sunday 2022: Live Stream, TV Coverage for Bracket Announcement

0 of 3

Tickets to the 2022 men's basketball tournament are going fast.

The conference tournament champions are all getting one, but the rest won't be dispersed until the committee locks in all the remaining spots on Selection Sunday.

Once the spots are sealed and seed lines decided, the Madness really gets moving. Brackets will be filled out by the millions, and before you know it, those same brackets will start by being busted by the chaos that always finds its way to this point on the hoops calendar.

Let's get to the scheduling particulars for Selection Sunday and examine two of the top remaining questions.