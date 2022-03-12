Big Ten Tournament 2022: Semifinals Schedule, Live Stream, Bracket Predictions

2 of 3

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Indiana came into the Big Ten tournament as a bubble team for the NCAA tourney. The Hoosiers lost seven of their final nine regular-season games, and they were going to need a strong showing in Indianapolis to have a chance to extend their season into March Madness.

With upset wins over Michigan and Illinois, Indiana may have already secured its spot in the NCAA tournament, even if it loses to Iowa in the semifinals. And that's a good thing for the Hoosiers, because the Hawkeyes are going to be a tough team to beat on Saturday.

Iowa has also impressed through its first two games of the Big Ten tourney. It cruised to a 112-76 win over No. 12-seeded Northwestern in the second round, then notched an 84-74 victory against No. 4 Rutgers in the quarterfinals. And the Hawkeyes likely couldn't have done that without sophomore forward Keegan Murray.

With 26 points in each of Iowa's first two wins in the conference tournament, Murray broke Iowa's single-season scoring record. He now has 750 points this season, passing the previous mark of 747 that was set by Luka Garza during the 2020-21 campaign.

It will be tough for Indiana to find a way to slow Murray. When the two teams played on Jan. 13, Murray had 12 points and nine rebounds in a game in which he was limited to 22 minutes due to foul trouble. Yet Iowa still recorded an 83-74 win.

This time, things should go even more in the Hawkeyes' favor, as long as Murray doesn't have too many early fouls again. Iowa has now won 10 of its past 12 games with Murray leading the way, and the Hawkeyes appear to be on their way to the championship game of the Big Ten tourney.

While Indiana could keep things close early, expect Iowa to pull away in the second half. And the Hawkeyes will stay alive in their quest to win their first Big Ten tournament title since 2006.

Prediction: Iowa beats Indiana