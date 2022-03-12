Big Ten Tournament 2022: Semifinals Schedule, Live Stream, Bracket Predictions

Big Ten Tournament 2022: Semifinals Schedule, Live Stream, Bracket PredictionsMarch 12, 2022
Illinois and Wisconsin came to Indianapolis as the top two seeds in the 2022 Big Ten tournament. Neither is going to be leaving with the tourney championship. In fact, neither the Fighting Illini nor the Badgers even made it to the semifinals.
Both teams were upset during Friday's quarterfinal action at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in their first games of the tournament after receiving double byes. No. 1-seeded Illinois was knocked off by No. 9 Indiana, suffering a 65-63 loss. Then, No. 2-seeded Wisconsin lost 69-63 to No. 7 Michigan State.
That sets up a pair of semifinal matchups for Saturday that would have been hard to predict. Indiana will face No. 5-seeded Iowa, while Michigan State will take on No. 3 Purdue, the only team that had a double bye that is still alive in the tourney. The winners will advance to Sunday's championship game.
Here's everything else you need to know heading into the semifinals of this year's Big Ten tournament.
Semifinals Schedule
Saturday, March 12
No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 9 Indiana, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 7 Michigan State, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Games can be streamed live on Paramount Plus.
No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 9 Indiana
Indiana came into the Big Ten tournament as a bubble team for the NCAA tourney. The Hoosiers lost seven of their final nine regular-season games, and they were going to need a strong showing in Indianapolis to have a chance to extend their season into March Madness.
With upset wins over Michigan and Illinois, Indiana may have already secured its spot in the NCAA tournament, even if it loses to Iowa in the semifinals. And that's a good thing for the Hoosiers, because the Hawkeyes are going to be a tough team to beat on Saturday.
Iowa has also impressed through its first two games of the Big Ten tourney. It cruised to a 112-76 win over No. 12-seeded Northwestern in the second round, then notched an 84-74 victory against No. 4 Rutgers in the quarterfinals. And the Hawkeyes likely couldn't have done that without sophomore forward Keegan Murray.
With 26 points in each of Iowa's first two wins in the conference tournament, Murray broke Iowa's single-season scoring record. He now has 750 points this season, passing the previous mark of 747 that was set by Luka Garza during the 2020-21 campaign.
It will be tough for Indiana to find a way to slow Murray. When the two teams played on Jan. 13, Murray had 12 points and nine rebounds in a game in which he was limited to 22 minutes due to foul trouble. Yet Iowa still recorded an 83-74 win.
This time, things should go even more in the Hawkeyes' favor, as long as Murray doesn't have too many early fouls again. Iowa has now won 10 of its past 12 games with Murray leading the way, and the Hawkeyes appear to be on their way to the championship game of the Big Ten tourney.
While Indiana could keep things close early, expect Iowa to pull away in the second half. And the Hawkeyes will stay alive in their quest to win their first Big Ten tournament title since 2006.
Prediction: Iowa beats Indiana
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 7 Michigan State
Even when Michigan State isn't among the top seeds in the Big Ten tournament, head coach Tom Izzo has proven he can still guide the Spartans to success. And that's what's happening during this year's conference tourney.
As the No. 7 seed, Michigan State has taken down No. 10 Maryland and No. 2 Wisconsin in its first two games of the Big Ten tournament. Now, the Spartans are one win away from the championship game and two victories from the seventh Big Ten tourney title of Izzo's career.
But if Michigan State is going to get past the semifinals, it will need to defeat another strong opponent. No. 3 Purdue is the best-seeded team still in the tournament after it notched a 69-61 win over No. 11 Penn State in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Boilermakers have now won 11 of their past 14 games.
However, one of Purdue's losses during that stretch came at Michigan State on Feb. 26, when the Spartans recorded a 68-65 win. It was the only meeting between the two teams during the regular season.
Michigan State had lost seven of nine games before it won its regular-season finale against Maryland. And if the Spartans could beat the Boilermakers amid a difficult stretch like that, it's quite possible they could do so again now that they're playing much better of late.
This should be a competitive matchup, and it could be close in the final minutes. But Michigan State is coming off a huge win over Wisconsin, so it has a ton of momentum on its side, which is going to benefit the Spartans.
While this game could go either way, the prediction here is that Michigan State again finds a way back to the Big Ten tournament title game. And it's quite possible the Spartans will eventually be leaving Indianapolis with the championship.
Prediction: Michigan State beats Purdue