Big Ten Tournament 2022: Quarterfinals Scores, Semifinals Bracket and Schedule

If you thought or hoped the 2022 Big Ten tournament would go according to the chalk, the Indiana Hoosiers threw a lovely curveball in the quarterfinals.

Desperately needing a victory, IU came through with a two-point upset of the top-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini. As the Hoosiers survived and advanced, the Michigan State Spartans also sprung a surprise on the Wisconsin Badgers to join Indiana, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue Boilermakers in the semifinals.

On the other hand, a loss by the Rutgers Scarlet Knights meant they're stuck on the bubble as Selection Sunday nears.

While providing full results from Friday and the schedule for Saturday's action, we've explored the two most notable storylines to emerge from an exciting day in Indianapolis.

Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals Results

No. 9 Indiana 65, No. 1 Illinois 63

No. 5 Iowa 84, No. 4 Rutgers 74

No. 7 Michigan State 69, No. 2 Wisconsin 63

No. 3 Purdue 69, No. 11 Penn State 61

Big Ten Tournament Semifinals Schedule

No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 5 Iowa, Saturday, 1 p.m. ET

No. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 3 Purdue, Saturday, approx. 3:30 p.m. ET

Indiana Bolstering March Madness Resume

Entering the Big Ten tournament, Indiana found itself in a delicate spot on the bubble. Depending on the bracketologist, the Hoosiers were barely in the projected NCAA field or narrowly out of it.

Don't count those chickens, but they're in a much better spot.

In the second round, IU put together a furious late comeback and shocked fellow bubble-dweller Michigan 74-69. While it was a valuable win, the victory didn't necessarily seal Indiana's resume as worthy of a place in March Madness.

Friday's triumph over Illinois, however, may have locked in the Hoosiers. They outlasted the Illini in a back-and-forth matchup that included five lead changes in the last five minutes. Trayce Jackson-Davis buried two free throws with 26.1 seconds left to give IU a one-point lead and ultimately the 65-63 victory.

As a result, the Hoosiers have doubled their number of Quadrant 1 victories this season in two days. They're now a respectable 4-7 against the top tier, which is a major improvement from the 2-8 record that would've followed a loss to Michigan.

Thanks to losses elsewhere on the bubble from Notre Dame, Rutgers, Xavier and Wake Forest—plus Michigan, of course—Indiana is a whole lot more likely to be dancing next week.

Rutgers Leaves Fate in Committee's Hands

One final victory would have reassured the Scarlet Knights' hopes for a trip to the NCAA tournament. But now, they wait.

After jumping out to a 15-5 advantage on Iowa, Rutgers could not stop Keegan Murray. He scored 18 first-half points and propelled the Hawkeyes to a 41-32 lead at the break, finishing the game with 26 points and handing the Knights an 84-74 defeat.

Rutgers, which probably headed to Indianapolis on the correct side of the bubble, will be score-watching for a couple days.

The good news for the Knights—armed with a 9-10 combined mark opposite Quadrants 1 and 2—might be NCAA-bound anyway. As of this publish, B/R's Kerry Miller lists Rutgers as a No. 11 seed. That projection is liable to change rapidly.

In short: Rutgers is definitely not wanting a non-Davidson champ in the Atlantic 10, Texas A&M to earn the SEC's automatic bid or any other bid-stealer to win a high-major league.

It'll be a nerve-wracking weekend in New Jersey.

