AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 11

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on March 11.

Following his big win over Sammy Guevara on Wednesday's Dynamite, Scorpio Sky stopped by Rampage to give his first statement as the new TNT champion.

Swerve Strickland debuted in a non-wrestling segment at Revolution, but he made his in-ring debut on Friday's show in a match against a fellow former WWE star, Tony Nese.

We also saw Keith Lee Battle QT Marshall, Marq Quen faced Darby Allin and Jamie Jayter took on Mercedes Martinez.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's episode of Rampage.