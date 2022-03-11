WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 11March 12, 2022
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 11
Tag team action dominated the headlines Friday night on WWE SmackDown as the brand continued its march on the Road to WrestleMania.
Big E and Kofi Kingston of New Day squared off with Sheamus and Ridge Holland while Naomi and Sasha Banks sought to send a message to Women's Tag Team champions Queen Zelina and Carmella ahead of their title clash on the grand stage.
Who left the Fox presentation with momentum on their side? Find out now with this recap of the March 11 broadcast.
Match Card
- Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland
- Non-Title Match: Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Women's Tag Team Champions Carmella and Zelina Vega
Brock Lesnar on a Rampage to Kick Off SmackDown
- "Roman Reigns! You done changed the rules, boy. You done changed the game!" was a great declaration from Lesnar to The Tribal Chief that the tone of this feud had changed. No more fun and games, no more pomp and circumstance. Lesnar is ready to kick ass.
- The "oh s***" look on Heyman's face when he realized the gravity of his admission that Reigns was not in the arena was on-par with the excellent character work we typically see out of the special counsel and reminded fans that Lesnar's vendetta is not only with the Universal champion, but also the man he once called his friend.
WWE champion Brock Lesnar kicked off SmackDown following a recap of the beatdown that left him lying and bloodied inside Madison Square Garden.
This was an intense, angry, furious Lesnar. There was no laughing, no pandering to the audience. The Beast, out for blood, was pissed and demanded Reigns come to the ring so he could collect. The angry, screaming, snarling Lesnar was on-point, putting over the rage that existed within him after his disastrous night in New York City.
Paul Heyman arrived, revealed Lesnar was not there, the look of a mastermind painting his face. Lesnar asked who will protect his former advocate before taking off after him, sprinting after his speeding car and destroying security guards along the way in a great visual of a sprinting beast stalking after his prey.
Grade
A
Top Moments