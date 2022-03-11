WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 11

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

Tag team action dominated the headlines Friday night on WWE SmackDown as the brand continued its march on the Road to WrestleMania.

Big E and Kofi Kingston of New Day squared off with Sheamus and Ridge Holland while Naomi and Sasha Banks sought to send a message to Women's Tag Team champions Queen Zelina and Carmella ahead of their title clash on the grand stage.

Who left the Fox presentation with momentum on their side? Find out now with this recap of the March 11 broadcast.