Top Takeaways from Steph Curry, Warriors' Win vs. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Curry is a special player, which is something that fans have learned throughout his 13-year NBA career. And this season, the 33-year-old point guard is making sure that his name is all over the league's record books.

On Thursday, Curry surpassed the 20,000-point milestone, a mark that only 48 players in NBA history had previously reached. He's the first player to reach the number with all of his points coming with the Warriors. He's the franchise's all-time leading scorer at 20,006 points and counting, well ahead of second-place Wilt Chamberlain (17,783).

It wasn't the first time that Curry made history during the 2021-22 season. On Dec. 14, he became the NBA's all-time three-point leader, breaking the record previously held by Ray Allen (2,973). Curry is now up to 3,102 trifectas in his career.

"This whole year has kind of been a steady reminder of just how blessed I am to play this game at the highest level, to be healthy, still enjoy the game and still love what I do," Curry said, per C.J. Peterson of Sports Illustrated. "I don’t see that changing any time soon, but also, just a reminder that all the work you put in, everybody that helped you get to this point."

Over the past two seasons, Curry has reminded his fans, fellow players and more just how enjoyable it is to watch him at his best. He was limited to five games during the 2019-20 campaign because of a broken left hand. He returned and led the NBA in scoring with 32 points per game in 2020-21.

This season, Curry ranks 10th in the league at 25.8 points per game. But perhaps more importantly, he's leading the Warriors to success after they missed the playoffs each of the past two years.

Regardless of how far Golden State goes this season, it's been a joy to watch Curry rack up accolades and leave his mark on the sport. He's turning 34 on Monday, but he's proving that he still has plenty left in the tank and could continue to move even further up the NBA's all-time scoring list in the future.