Video: Will Ferrell Warms Up as Jackie Moon with Warriors' Klay Thompson

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Worlds collided Tuesday night during the Golden State Warriors' pregame warm-ups.

While Klay Thompson was going through his routine, he was joined on the court by actor and comedian Will Ferrell, who was dressed as his Semi-Pro character Jackie Moon.

Thompson is a noted fan of the character, saying on Instagram he was going "full Jackie Moon this year." He was also seen wearing a Jackie Moon practice jersey earlier this season.

The Warriors are looking to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.