X

    Video: Will Ferrell Warms Up as Jackie Moon with Warriors' Klay Thompson

    Doric SamMarch 9, 2022

    Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Worlds collided Tuesday night during the Golden State Warriors' pregame warm-ups.

    While Klay Thompson was going through his routine, he was joined on the court by actor and comedian Will Ferrell, who was dressed as his Semi-Pro character Jackie Moon.

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Extremely weird pregame scene in SF — Will Ferrell, as Jackie Moon, is warming up with Klay Thompson and Alex Rodriguez is watching <a href="https://t.co/zJj5Ggan2r">pic.twitter.com/zJj5Ggan2r</a>

    Thompson is a noted fan of the character, saying on Instagram he was going "full Jackie Moon this year." He was also seen wearing a Jackie Moon practice jersey earlier this season.

    The Warriors are looking to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.