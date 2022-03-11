SEC Tournament 2022: Quarterfinals Schedule, Live Stream, Bracket Predictions

2 of 3

Michael Woods/Associated Press

There should be plenty of people who want to see a rematch between Auburn and Arkansas. The two teams played a thrilling game on Feb. 8, when the Razorbacks notched an 80-76 overtime victory against the Tigers. Could they meet again in the semifinals of the SEC tournament?

It's highly likely that will be the case, as both Auburn and Arkansas should be victorious in their respective first games of the conference tourney on Friday.

The Tigers are set to open the quarterfinal action with a matchup against No. 8-seeded Texas A&M, which pulled out an overtime win over No. 9 Florida on Thursday. However, there's a good chance that will be the Aggies' only victory of the tournament.

When Auburn and Texas A&M played on Feb. 12, the Tigers cruised to a 75-58 win. And as the No. 1 seed in the SEC tourney, Auburn has proved that it's too talented to get knocked off in the quarterfinals. Expect freshman forward Jabari Smith (17.1 points per game) to continue his impressive campaign with a big game.

Meanwhile, Arkansas will face a bit of a tougher test in going up against No. 5-seeded LSU. The Tigers reached this point by beating Missouri 76-68 in the second round. However, the Razorbacks have beaten LSU twice already this season.

The margins of victory in those matchups were seven and one, though, so it's quite possible that the Tigers will keep things close with the Razorbacks yet again.

Arkansas has the talent to close out a tight game, and that's what will happen on Friday. Then, it will be time to shift its focus to that exciting rematch against Auburn.

Predictions: Auburn beats Texas A&M; Arkansas beats LSU.