Big Ten Tournament 2022: Quarterfinal Schedule, Live Stream, Bracket Predictions

Michael Allio/Associated Press

Of the top four seeds in this year's Big Ten tournament, No. 4 Rutgers may be the most likely to lose in Friday's quarterfinals. The Scarlet Knights are a solid team, but they're going to face a serious challenge going up against No. 5 Iowa.

The Hawkeyes have won nine of their past 11 games, which includes a 112-76 victory over No. 12-seeded Northwestern in the second round of the conference tourney on Thursday. It was the only matchup of the day that was a blowout, as Iowa cruised to an easy win and into the quarterfinals.

When Rutgers and Iowa played on Jan. 19, the Scarlet Knights pulled out a 48-46 win. They held Hawkeyes sophomore forward Keegan Murray to 13 points on 5-for-14 shooting.

It's unlikely Rutgers will contain the 21-year-old again, as he's been on a tear of late, having scored 21 or more points in 11 of his past 12 games. He had 26 points on 11-for-16 shooting to go along with eight rebounds for Iowa in Thursday's win.

Murray will have a big game to help the Hawkeyes avenge their previous loss to the Scarlet Knights. And it's possible Iowa will pull away in the second half for a sizable victory, as it will prove it's the better team even if it wasn't seeded as such.

Meanwhile, No. 1 Illinois should have no trouble taking down No. 9 Indiana. The Fighting Illini notched a 17-point victory over the Hoosiers on Feb. 5, and they're too talented to get taken down in their first game of the Big Ten tourney.

That will set up a semifinal matchup between Illinois and Iowa on Saturday. It will be an opportunity for the Hawkeyes to potentially get more revenge, as they lost to the Fighting Illini twice during the regular season. But Illinois is going to be a tough team to beat in this tournament, as it will prove against Indiana.

Predictions: Illinois beats Indiana; Iowa beats Rutgers.