Big 12 Tournament 2022: Semifinals Schedule, Live Stream, Bracket Predictions

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The calendar called for Madness, and that's exactly what the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament delivered.

The defending national champion Baylor Bears were ousted by the seventh-seeded Oklahoma Sooners, while the fourth-seeded Texas Longhorns coughed up a 20-point lead and lost to the fifth-seeded TCU Horned Frogs.

Kansas and Texas Tech made quick work of West Virginia and Iowa State, respectively, but those results went as expected.

Now, just four teams remain in the hunt for the men's Big 12 Tournament title, and the field will be halved again on Friday. It's time to set the table, then, by laying out the semifinal-round schedule and predicting how those contests will play out.