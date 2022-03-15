College Football Teams Having the Most Success on the 2023 Recruiting Trail

0 of 10

Credit: 247Sports

If you're looking for new powerhouses in college football, spring is way too early to find out who those will be, but one thing is not debatable: Recruiting success is directly tied to on-field appearance.

So, while it's no guarantee the teams with the best recruiting classes will float to the top, it doesn't hurt to load up with quality prospects.

Much like the season, to crown recruiting champions in March is sheer foolery.

But developing early relationships is never a bad thing, and while there are some expected elite programs near the top of the recruiting rankings for 2023, there are some surprises too.

In some cases, we're seeing new coaches flash their recruiting chops. Another squad is outside of the top 10 of the 247Sports composite team rankings but qualifies for this list because of the quality of its prospects, which is weighed more heavily that quantity.

From a tandem of Big 12 programs you wouldn't expect to dominate recruiting rankings to a couple of coaches who are a few years into proving their programs are on firm footing to some of the top teams in the country, the early '23 rankings are all over the place.

Let's look at the programs doing the best job so far.