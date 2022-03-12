Men's NCAA Tournament 2022: Teams with Potential to Be Bracket-Busters

0 of 7

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Who's ready for another March of angrily tearing up your bracket before the dust has settled on the first day of the NCAA men's basketball tournament?

The dreaded bracket-buster comes in many shapes and sizes.

Sometimes it's a mid-major team that pulls off an upset as a double-digit seed.

Other times, it's a major conference team that gets hot at the right time to reach the Sweet 16 despite being seeded outside the top four lines.

We highlighted seven teams that could fill the role of bracket-buster in this year's tournament based on their projected seeds at Bracket Matrix.

These squads are capable of winning games they shouldn't, whether it's a low-seeded team coming out on top in the first round or a high-seeded team upsetting one of the top four seeds to reach the Sweet 16.