NIT 2022: Updated Format, Latest Bracketology Predictions and Insight

Young Kwak/Associated Press

Every men's college basketball team hopes to end up in the NCAA tournament at the end of the season. But there are only 68 spots available: 32 for the winners of conference tourneys and 36 at-large openings for schools chosen by the selection committee.

So there will inevitably be teams that just miss out on March Madness. For those programs, the season doesn't have to be over, though. Thirty-two teams on the wrong side of the bubble will instead head to the National Invitation Tournament, which will also take place later in March.

The NIT may not be as prestigious as the NCAA tournament, but it still gives teams an opportunity to extend the season with matchups against other quality opponents. The bracket for the 2022 NIT will be revealed Sunday following the announcement of the NCAA tournament field.

While the NIT is mostly filled with bubble teams that just missed out on the NCAA tourney, teams that won their conferences' regular-season championships but lost in their conference tourneys and didn't get invited to March Madness receive automatic bids to the NIT. So far, this year's potential list includes Cleveland State (Horizon), Iona (MAAC), Northern Iowa (MVC), Texas State (Sun Belt) and Towson (CAA).

Here's everything else you need to know regarding the NIT as conference championship week continues to take place.

2022 NIT Schedule

First round: March 15-16

Second round: March 19-20

Quarterfinals: March 22-23

Semifinals: March 29

Championship: March 31

Latest Bracketology Predictions

On Wednesday, Wake Forest was eliminated from the ACC tournament. The No. 5-seeded Demon Deacons were upset by No. 13 Boston College, suffering an 82-77 overtime loss in the second round.

That defeat could keep Wake Forest out of the NCAA tournament. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports had the Demon Deacons among his first four teams out of March Madness heading into Wednesday, and they won't have any more opportunities to try to bolster their resume before Seletion Sunday.

However, not everybody is in agreement regarding Wake Forest's bubble status. ESPN's Joe Lunardi still has the Demon Deacons among his final four teams in the field. But that could change depending on how the rest of conference championship week unfolds.

A good way to learn who could play in the NIT is to look at the bubble teams bracketology experts are projecting to miss the NCAA tournament. Not all of these schools will end up in the NIT, but there's a solid chance its the destination for those that fail to win their conference tournaments.

After Wednesday's action, Lunardi has Indiana, Dayton, BYU and Virginia among his first four teams out of the NCAA tournament field. He projects Virginia Tech, VCU, Florida and Texas A&M as his next four out.

Virginia and Virginia Tech both advanced to the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament with wins Wednesday. So if the Cavaliers and Hokies make deep runs in that tourney, they could still push their ways into the NCAA tournament and avoid having to settle for the NIT.

Most of Lunardi's first eight teams out are still alive in their conference tournaments. That isn't the case for BYU, though, as the Cougars lost to San Francisco in the quarterfinals of the WCC tourney. Their showing may not have been impressive enough to earn an at-large bid for March Madness.

If that's what ends up happening, BYU appears ready to compete in the NIT.

"We have some competitive guys," Cougars junior guard Spencer Johnson said, per Alex Vejar of the Salt Lake Tribune. "We go play anybody, any time, anywhere. Obviously, we would love to go play in March Madness. We hope that happens. We'll be excited for it if it does. If it doesn't, I guess we'll see. But we don't back down from anybody."

On Thursday, Florida and Texas A&M will face off in the second round of the SEC tournament. The winner could still go on a deep run and make it to March Madness. The loser's chances of making it to the NCAA tourney will greatly decrease, likely ensuring a trip to the NIT.

Teams don't have to accept invitations to the NIT, which makes it even harder to project the 32-team field. But for now, these bracketology experts' predictions and the ongoing conference tournaments give us an idea of the programs we may see playing in this event.