Answering the Biggest Questions on the 2022 Men's NCAA Tournament

The front-runners for a No. 1 seed include Gonzaga, Auburn, Arizona and Baylor, though the top seed line isn't set in stone, with most of the conference tournaments yet to be decided.

Following Gonzaga's 82-69 win over St. Mary's to win the WCC tournament, the Bulldogs shouldn't have a problem getting the No. 1 overall seed.

But there are some challenges for the Nos. 2 through 4 spots. Depending on what happens in the SEC tournament, the winner could get a top seed. Per DraftKings, Auburn and Kentucky are the two betting favorites—Kentucky lost to Auburn 80-71 on Jan. 22.

In the Pac-12, if Arizona wins the conference tournament, the Wildcats will likely lock up a No. 1 seed. But if they fall in Las Vegas, that would open the door to some other teams, especially because their strength of schedule ranks 73rd, according to ESPN.

The Big 12, meanwhile, might get two No. 1 seeds. Baylor is the favorite to win the conference tournament, but if Kansas were to take down the Bears for the auto-bid, that could put both teams on the top seed line.

There is an outside shot for a squad like Purdue to snag a No. 1 seed, too. The Boilermakers would not only have to win the Big Ten tournament—which would require them to beat the top two seeds in Illinois and Wisconsin—but Arizona, Baylor, Auburn, Kentucky and Kansas would likely have to stumble early in their conference tournaments as well.