Eagles' Top Players to Prioritize in 2022 NFL Free Agency
The Philadelphia Eagles enter 2022 NFL free agency with enough cap space and pending free agents to upgrade the roster through the open market.
Howie Roseman's team isn't among the teams most flush with cash. Their projected $20.9 million in cap space is 14th in the league. There is, however, a little more flexibility than meets the eye there. They can get to $42.3 million in room through simple restructures, per Over the Cap.
So while the Eagles can't go and blow out their budget, they have the ability to take some big swings if they are so inclined.
With the Carson Wentz dead cap continuing to go down and Jalen Hurts in his rookie contract, the time to spend to assemble the best possible roster around their young quarterback is now.
That would involve making a serious run at these three guys.
WR Allen Robinson II
Any pipe dreams of trading for Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson are gone. Barring an unforeseen move, Jalen Hurts is going to be the Eagles' starting quarterback next season.
One of the most important objectives of the offseason is to give him the best chance possible to prove he can be a franchise quarterback. That process started last season when they drafted DeVonta Smith.
Ideally, they can continue that by finding another receiving weapon in free agency.
What looked like it could be a promising group of receivers on the market is quickly evaporating. Mike Williams and Chris Godwin will be returning to their current teams. The Cowboys are making re-signing Michael Gallup a priority, per Mike Garofolo of NFL Network.
That leaves Allen Robinson II as one of the few who could be available with WR1 capabilities. The 6'2", 220-pound receiver would provide a big target on the outside to complement Smith and Quez Watkins.
S Marcus Williams
If there's one position that is virtually guaranteed to get a makeover this offseason, it is safety. The Eagles relied on Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod as their primary players at the position last season.
Both are now free agents, and neither had a good enough season that he should be guaranteed to come back. Harris and McLeod finished 53rd and 43rd, respectively, in PFF grade.
The Eagles could get an upgrade by aggressively pursuing the New Orleans Saints' Marcus Williams.
Williams is the ideal free agent because he's playing at a high level—he graded out seventh among all safeties ranked by PFF—and is still young. He's 25, so the Eagles could hand him a five-year contract, and he wouldn't be 30 until its final season.
Williams is a disruptive force on the back end. In five seasons, he has 15 interceptions and 38 passes defended. His range and ball skills would instantly give the Eagles a boost in coverage and their ability to create turnovers.
That's an investment worth making.
LB De'Vondre Campbell
The Eagles have not traditionally placed a lot of resources in the linebacker position, but that tendency also hasn't yielded great results.
T.J. Edwards had a good season, but there isn't a strong case to be made for Genard Avery, Eric Wilson or Alex Singleton to be guaranteed a starting spot next season. Instead, the Eagles should be looking to bring in new blood.
If they want to change their ways and value the position, it would make sense to pursue De'Vondre Campbell.
The 28-year-old hasn't hit the age when you wouldn't want to give him a multiyear contract and is coming off an impressive season with the Green Bay Packers. He had the second-highest grade at linebacker from PFF and was an All-Pro.
He also has a connection to Philly's coaching staff. Linebackers coach Nick Rallis worked with Campbell at the Minnesota Vikings. That relationship could be key in bringing Campell to Philadelphia, where he could be a massive upgrade in the middle of the defense.