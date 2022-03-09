Eagles' Top Players to Prioritize in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

The Philadelphia Eagles enter 2022 NFL free agency with enough cap space and pending free agents to upgrade the roster through the open market.

Howie Roseman's team isn't among the teams most flush with cash. Their projected $20.9 million in cap space is 14th in the league. There is, however, a little more flexibility than meets the eye there. They can get to $42.3 million in room through simple restructures, per Over the Cap.

So while the Eagles can't go and blow out their budget, they have the ability to take some big swings if they are so inclined.

With the Carson Wentz dead cap continuing to go down and Jalen Hurts in his rookie contract, the time to spend to assemble the best possible roster around their young quarterback is now.

That would involve making a serious run at these three guys.