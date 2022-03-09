J.C. Jackson, Trent Brown, Patriots' Free Agents' Projected Contracts

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New England Patriots face one of the toughest decisions of the early NFL free-agency period.

Some experts consider cornerback J.C. Jackson to be the top free agent on the market. And if he does not come to an agreement with New England, he will have countless suitors elsewhere.

According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, Jackson's camp is looking for Jalen Ramsey-type numbers in contract negotiations. Jackson was not hit with the franchise tag before Tuesday's deadline, so he is free to negotiate with whichever team he wants to, including the Patriots.

The Patriots need to commit a good amount to retain Jackson, but he is not the only free agent they must focus on.

Trent Brown could be one of the most coveted offensive linemen available, and Jakobi Meyers may be targeted by other franchises.

Meyers is a restricted free agent, so the Patriots are free to match any offer made to the wide receiver, but it would be wise to bring him back in order to surround quarterback Mac Jones with as many offensive weapons as possible.