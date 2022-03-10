Is This the Best Version of Brock Lesnar in WWE Ever?

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

After almost exactly a decade of being back in WWE, Brock Lesnar is doing some of his greatest work to date.

The Beast Incarnate's return to the company in 2012 following an eight-year absence was such a breath of fresh air and everything he was involved in felt must-see. Although that still rings true today, a lot of what WWE did with him in the middle of his run was repetitive and did little to make the product more interesting.

It was essentially the same formula over and over again, with Lesnar winning a majority of his matches, losing on occasion, leaving for a few months and coming back to regain world championship gold. As a part-timer, his infrequent appearances hurt each of his reigns and his shtick with Paul Heyman—while classic—grew stale over time.

That has been far from the case since The Beast resurfaced at SummerSlam 2021 sporting a new look and an all-new attitude. His long-running rivalry with Roman Reigns, set to culminate at WrestleMania 38, has been some of his strongest storytelling in years and has constantly left viewers wondering what's next.

Regardless of what the future holds for him beyond The Show of Shows, it's important for fans to enjoy this wildly entertaining chapter of his career while it lasts.

A case can be made for why this is the best Brock Lesnar we've ever seen in WWE, and the following are five reasons why.