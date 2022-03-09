Predicting College Football's Most Clutch Performers in 2022

1 of 7

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Yes, the Crimson Tide fell short of winning the national title last year, but Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young showed a lot of clutch moments during the season. On the year, he threw for 4,872 yards, 47 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

One of his more unforgettable games came against Auburn. Alabama trailed 10-0 for the majority of the game, but Bama's offense came alive in the fourth quarter.

Alabama cut the Auburn lead to just seven after making a 30-yard field goal with 8:44 left. Young and the Tide's offense got the ball back on their own 3-yard line with 1:32 left. Young rushed for 12 yards and completed four passes for 85 yards on the drive, including a 28-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Corey Brooks on 3rd-and-10. The Tide's extra point sent the game into overtime.

This game ended up going to four overtimes. Young threw a touchdown pass in the first overtime period and found John Metchie III for both of Alabama's 2-point conversions in the third and fourth OT. The last one gave Bama the win.

Young's other clutch performance came against Georgia in the SEC Championship. In the second quarter alone, Young threw for 248 yards, and scored three touchdowns to give Bama a 24-17 lead.

On the day, he threw for 421 yards—270 more yards than UGA had allowed per game all season. His performance cemented Alabama's spot in the College Football Playoff and likely won him the Heisman Trophy a week later.