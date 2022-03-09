Michael Gallup, Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys Free Agents' Projected Contracts

0 of 3

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

We haven't hit the official start of free agency, but the Dallas Cowboys are already one of the most fascinating teams this offseason.



Spotrac projects Dallas to be just shy of $9 million over the salary cap to start the offseason. And with a big class of impending free agents, some difficult decisions are going to be made.

Reportedly, Jerry Jones and Co. are going to be working to get under the cap by making some interesting decisions. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Cowboys are "likely" to release Amari Cooper at the start of the league year.

Then Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported the team approached defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence about taking a pay cut, but he refused. That could put his future with the team in jeopardy.

It all creates an interesting dynamic, with the Cowboys seeming to be prioritizing some of their impending free agents over in-house options who are under contract. They already used the franchise tag to ensure that Dalton Schultz will be back as the tight end in 2022.

With that in mind, here's what some of their top remaining free agents' contracts could look like.