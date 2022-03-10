2022 NFL Combine Flops with the Most to Prove at Pro Days

0 of 6

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

For some, the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine likely earned them extra cash in the form of getting their name called earlier on draft day. For others, well, let's just say it's good the game isn't played in shorts and T-shirts.

A bad performance at the combine might not single-handedly sink a prospect, but it can raise red flags.

Whether it's due to a concerning measurement or a disappointing performance in the athletic testing, there are some prospects who left Indianapolis with serious work to do to salvage their draft stock.

Fortunately, they'll have a chance at redemption when the pro-day circuit starts. They'll need to hope having extra time to prepare and performing in familiar confines translates to better results.