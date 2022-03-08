Top Takeaways from DeMar DeRozan, Bulls vs. James Harden, Joel Embiid, 76ers

0 of 2

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

With a 121-106 triumph over the Chicago Bulls on Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers recorded their fifth win in the six games since James Harden's debut.

Four of the five victories have been decided by at least 15 points. The lone loss occurred without Harden, who rested his hamstring on the back end of his first back-to-back with his new squad.

Philly's domination since uniting Harden and Joel Embiid at the trade deadline has been staggering to see, and the Sixers continued dropping jaws in this tilt. Embiid took center stage with 43 points and 14 rebounds, while Harden had his own double-double with 16 points and 14 assists. Together, the two connected on 17 of their 22 free-throw attempts and paced everyone in plus/minus (plus-14 for Embiid, plus-12 for Harden).

Philadelphia's defense also rose to the occasion and prevented Chicago's All-Star tandem of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine from ever finding a groove. DeRozan struggled with his shot all night (6-of-17), but salvaged a 23-point night on the strength of his 11-of-12 showing at the foul line. LaVine scored a game-high 24 points, but he shot an uninspiring 8-of-19 from the field and had as many turnovers as assists (five).