SEC Tournament 2022: Bracket Seeds, Odds, Matchups and Predictions

Auburn and Tennessee may be the top two seeds in this year's SEC tournament, but there's a decent chance that neither ends up in the championship game Sunday. That's because Kentucky and Arkansas are formidable opponents that will pose plenty of challenges in the projected semifinals.

While upsets are always possible—especially in March—it seems highly likely that the top four seeds will reach the semifinals of this tourney. All four received a byes into the quarterfinals, and each should beat an inferior opponent in its first game of the event.

No. 1 Auburn will face off against No. 4 Arkansas, while No. 2 Tennessee and No. 3 Kentucky will go head-to-head. These should be exciting matchups, not least because there are championship game berths on the line.

When Auburn and Arkansas faced off at Bud Walton Arena on Feb. 8, it was a thrilling contest. The Razorbacks pulled out an 80-76 win in overtime after scoring 14 points in the final three minutes and eight seconds to come away with the victory. Will the Razorbacks have similar success against Auburn on a neutral court?

The prediction here is that the Razorbacks will again knock off the Tigers in another close game. The difference will be the play of Arkansas senior guard JD Notae, who has consistently put up big scoring totals throughout the season.

As for the other semifinal, despite Tennessee's higher seeding, the smart pick is Kentucky. The teams split their pair of regular-season matchups, but Wildcats head coach John Calipari will guide his team to victory in the rubber match.

Kentucky has a talented lineup and a history of succeeding in March, especially under Calipari.

That will set up another exciting rematch in the championship game. In the previous meeting, the Razorbacks beat the Wildcats 75-73 on Feb. 26, shooting 48.3 percent from the field and getting 30 points from Notae.

Notae's leadership and Arkansas' confidence in its ability to take down the SEC's other top teams will lead it to more success on the conference's biggest stage. The Razorbacks' lone previous SEC tournament victory came in 2000, but they are finally going to end that title drought this year.

Prediction: Arkansas beats Kentucky in the championship game.

