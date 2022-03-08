Big 12 Tournament 2022: Bracket Seeds, Odds, Matchups and Predictions

3 of 3

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

If you see a Big 12 tournament prediction crowning anyone other than Kansas, Baylor, Texas Tech or Texas as the champion, go ahead and discard it in the nearest recycling bin. It's one thing to be bold—it's quite another to leave reality behind.

The conference's top four seeds earned those spots for a reason. They were the only four teams to post winning records in conference, and only the Longhorns came close to a .500 mark (10-8).

Trimming down to this quartet feels like it should make the prediction process easier than it does. All four are threats to win the whole thing, even if oddsmakers rightfully regard Kansas and Baylor as a notch above the rest.

The Jayhawks have the tournament's best player (Ochai Agbaji, the conference's leading scorer) and its best coach (Bill Self, a three-time Final Four participant and one-time national champion). They could have something like a home-court advantage too since Kansas City is a stone's throw from their homebase of Lawrence, Kansas.

The Bears, meanwhile, bring the best balance, as KenPom puts them ninth on offense and 15th on defense. They have arguably the Big 12's top point guard in James Akinjo and its best defender in Jeremy Sochan.

Don't count out the Longhorns, either. They split their season series with Kansas, and while they were swept by Baylor and Texas Tech, their last loss to each team was by a maximum seven points.

All of that said, our crystal ball likes the Red Raiders here. They have the nation's best defense, and their resume includes a split with Kansas and sweeps of Baylor and Texas.

The offensive end can be a grind (52nd in adjusted efficiency), but they only need to score so much to make their dominant defense the deciding factor. Bryson Williams is their leading scorer, but Terrence Shannon Jr. is the one who can make them almost unstoppable when he gets rolling. Texas Tech has gone 7-2 this season when Shannon finishes in double figures.

Gambling Problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.