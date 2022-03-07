NCAA Bracket 2022: Latest Expert Bracketology and Predictions

0 of 3

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The NCAA men's basketball tournament bubble will be molded by the events at the Big Ten tournament.

The Michigan Wolverines, Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Indiana Hoosiers all have work to do in Indianapolis to qualify for the field of 68. Their success, or lack thereof, could diminish the field of bubble teams as Selection Sunday gets closer.

Michigan and Indiana will participate in what could be a NCAA tournament elimination game Thursday afternoon. Michigan played itself into better shape over the past two weeks, but a loss to Indiana could leave it vulnerable on the bubble.

Teams in the ACC, Big East and other conferences will have their eyes on the Big Ten results while they try to determine their own fates ahead of Selection Sunday.

The easiest path for any bubble team to make the field of 68 is to land the automatic bid earned by winning a conference tournament, but that will be hard for most of the squads with resume questions.