Big Ten Tournament 2022: Bracket, TV Schedule, Dates, Live Stream Info

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The 2022 Big Ten tournament has the potential to replicate the topsy-turvy nature of the league's regular season.

If that happens, next week's action in Indianapolis could provide the most drama of any power-conference tournament.

The No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament went down to the final shot of the regular season. The Illinois Fighting Illini earned the top seed and a share of the regular-season crown with the Wisconsin Badgers by holding off the Iowa Hawkeyes in a two-point win at home.

Sunday's action was a perfect example of the inconsistencies that plagued some of the Big Ten's best teams. Wisconsin had a shot to land an outright regular-season title, but it fell at home to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Ohio State Buckeyes fell out of the four double-bye positions with a home loss to the Michigan Wolverines. Ohio State and Iowa's losses launched the Rutgers Scarlet Knights into the final of the four double-bye positions.

Michigan will come under focus on the second day of the tournament, as it goes head-to-head with the Indiana Hoosiers in what could serve as an elimination game from the NCAA men's basketball tournament bubble.

After that game, no one is quite sure what will happen in a league in which the hottest team at the moment is No. 13 seed Nebraska, who enters Indianapolis on a three-game winning streak.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Big Tournament Bracket

Illinois Looking For Return to Big Ten Tournament Final

Illinois is attempting to become the second team since 2017 to repeat as Big Ten tournament champion.

The Fighting Illini captured the crown in Indianapolis last season with a final victory over Michigan. The Wolverines are the last back-to-back champion of the event in 2017 and 2018.

Illinois appears to be on the easier side of the bracket with Rutgers as the No. 4 seed and two flawed teams in Michigan and Indiana playing on its side.

Rutgers produced a fantastic run in February that featured wins over Michigan State, Ohio State and Illinois, all of which were at home. The Scarlet Knights' most notable road win was over Wisconsin.

The Scarlet Knights suffered six defeats on the road in league play, including an opening loss to Illinois back on December 3.

Steve Pickell's team has two stellar guards in Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr., but it needs to prove that it can win consistently outside of its own building.

Illinois won its last two games away from home and it should play with a large amount of confidence after earning a share of the regular-season title.

The Illini are the most complete team on the top half of the bracket and the avoidance of Wisconsin, Purdue and Ohio State should help their path to the championship round.

Michigan-Indiana Game Carries High Stakes

Michigan and Indiana could play the most meaningful game in the Big Ten tournament on Thursday.

The Wolverines reside on the "Last Four Byes" line and the Hoosiers are the "Last Team In" according to the latest projection from ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

Michigan's win over Ohio State put it in safer position on the NCAA tournament bubble, but that could change on Thursday with a loss to another team fighting for its spot in the field of 68.

Indiana needs a win to move up on the bubble columns ahead of Selection Sunday. A loss may end the Hoosiers' dreams depending on what happens in other conference tournaments next week.

The high stakes of Thursday's first quarterfinal should set the tone for the drama expected over four days in Indianapolis.

Rutgers has work to do on its NCAA tournament resume. The Scarlet Knights are one of Lunardi's "Last Four In" teams and a handful of top squads will be fighting for seeding on Selection Sunday.