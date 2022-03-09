Early WWE WrestleMania 38 Match Card Picks Including Reigns vs. Lesnar

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 38 is being promoted by WWE as "The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event In WrestleMania History," which is a huge billing to live up to, especially since last year's event was such a great show.

To make it a reality, the company must build a card for April 2-3 that truly feels greater than anything it has done before.

Ronda Rousey will return to The Show of Shows to take on Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship as the main event of Night 1, while Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All Title unification match as the main event of Night 2.

We will also see Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship, Edge vs. AJ Styles, Johnny Knoxville and Logan Paul in action at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Predicting the rest of the weekend card is tricky, but the foundation was set last year. WWE should have seven matches on each night while each Kickoff Show will focus on building that card up.

The following are early predictions for the WrestleMania 38 card.