Early WWE WrestleMania 38 Match Card Picks Including Reigns vs. Lesnar

WrestleMania 38 is being promoted by WWE as "The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event In WrestleMania History," which is a huge billing to live up to, especially since last year's event was such a great show.
To make it a reality, the company must build a card for April 2-3 that truly feels greater than anything it has done before.
Ronda Rousey will return to The Show of Shows to take on Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship as the main event of Night 1, while Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All Title unification match as the main event of Night 2.
We will also see Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship, Edge vs. AJ Styles, Johnny Knoxville and Logan Paul in action at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Predicting the rest of the weekend card is tricky, but the foundation was set last year. WWE should have seven matches on each night while each Kickoff Show will focus on building that card up.
The following are early predictions for the WrestleMania 38 card.
Predicted Additional Matches for Night 1
Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Ridge Holland vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Big E
Ricochet surprisingly won the Intercontinental Championship on Friday's SmackDown, setting him up as a titleholder without a story. While there is still time to tell one, it may make more sense to get him involved in the feud involving The New Day, Sheamus and Ridge Holland.
The One and Only should win even with the odds against him and start to build his legacy as a first-time IC champion.
Prediction: Ricochet wins.
SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
The Usos remain a dominant force as SmackDown tag team champions without challengers.
However, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs have enough credibility to challenge them, and the story was set after The Bloodline ambushed them on Friday. The faction needs to stay dominant coming out of WrestleMania, though.
Prediction: Usos win to retain SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro (c) vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits
RK-Bro may have taken the titles from them, but Chad Gable and Otis have earned a shot to compete at WrestleMania. The Street Profits also have a claim and should be involved.
In the end, though, this will likely continue to put over Randy Orton and Riddle together.
Prediction: RK-Bro win and remain the Raw tag team champions.
Predicted Additional Matches for Night 2
2022 Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal
The Battle Royals at WrestleMania were meant to become an annual tradition, but WWE has changed its mindset.
Last year, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal happened on the SmackDown before WrestleMania, and it will likely remain in that spot.
That said, several female wrestlers still need a spot on the 'Mania card. What better way to do that then bring back the women's Battle Royal? This could be a chance for Alexa Bliss to shine or a returning star to add to her resume. Bayley should be ready for that spot.
Prediction: Bayley wins.
United States Championship: Finn Balor (c) vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins
Finn Balor pulled off a big victory over Damian Priest on February 28 to capture the United States Championship. While it would make sense to extend that feud to WrestleMania, adding Seth Rollins to the mix gives it variety.
The Visionary needs a match on the card, and the best option remaining is Kevin Owens, who seems committed to staying heel. He could have faced the recently released Shane McMahon or the still-unsigned Cody Rhodes, but this makes sense in the current landscape of WWE, especially if he wins.
Prediction: Rollins wins to become new U.S. champion.
Night 1 Confirmed Matches (1/2)
The KO Show with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin
There has been some speculation that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin could return to action at WrestleMania for the first time in 16 years, but the announcement of a special edition of The KO Show on The Grandest Stage of Them All indicates we will see him in a different role.
The Rattlesnake will get a chance to appear on the WrestleMania card again, and he might even have a short impromptu match. He's at least going to make sure to lay out Kevin Owens with a Stone Cold Stunner.
Prediction: Austin will do what he does best, talk down a loudmouth and then take him down with a Stunner.
Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul
This is mostly a filler match, attempting to capitalize on Logan Paul's notoriety. In a similar spot to Bad Bunny last year, the YouTuber may not succeed at this level, but he'll get his shots in before The Miz gifts the win to The Mysterios.
Prediction: Mysterios win.
Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (w/ Madcap Moss)
Drew McIntyre, Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss have been feuding a while, and WWE has dragged it out to make sure this singles match did not happen until The Show of Shows.
However, it will be a decent contest and a way to give the Scot a big win as he looks forward to Roman Reigns post-WrestleMania.
Prediction: McIntyre wins.
Night 1 Confirmed Matches (2/2)
Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
Becky Lynch ruined Bianca Belair's title run at SummerSlam last year, but now it's time to turn that back around.
The EST of WWE has earned a second run as champion while Lynch will find plenty of time to shine without gold. This could steal the show and be another feather in Belair's cap as she continues to build her legacy.
Prediction: Belair wins and becomes new Raw women's champion.
SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
Charlotte Flair has dominated the women's division for a long time, but she has little chance against The Baddest Woman on the Planet.
Ronda Rousey and The Queen will prove their worth in that main event spot, ending with the former MMA star raising the title belt once more.
Prediction: Rousey wins and becomes the new SmackDown women's champion.
Night 2 Confirmed Match (1/2)
Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
This match has been confirmed, but it still feels in flux. We could see Austin Theory taken out of this match for Vince McMahon, Corey Graves, Seth Rollins or more. What matters is that Pat McAfee get the chance to show what he can do at The Show of Shows.
The SmackDown announcer is a freak athlete, something he proved in NXT against Adam Cole and inside WarGames. There is no doubt he will show it again with the lights at their brightest.
Prediction: McAfee wins.
WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan
The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships have been an afterthought for a long time, but the talent in this match could lead to more than a few surprises.
This is a chance for the women's tag team division to shine, and Sasha Banks and Naomi winning gold will certainly add a memorable moment to the show.
Prediction: Banks and Naomi win and become new WWE women's tag team champions.
Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville
The popularity of Johnny Knoxville has set the stage for this odd but memorable feud.
Sami Zayn has done a lot to make this work, and fans have embraced this celebrity bout on the WrestleMania card. While The Great Liberator should win, it is much more likely the Jackass star will get his moment.
Prediction: Knoxville wins.
Night 2 Confirmed Matches (2/2)
Edge vs. AJ Styles
Edge and AJ Styles are two of the best performers in WrestleMania history, and this contest has the makings of a classic, the kind of show-stealing spot once reserved for Shawn Michaels.
The Rated-R Superstar needs to win, though. He is still building his legacy in this final run, which has already included defeating Rollins twice. He is likely to become a world champion before long, and Styles has never been afraid to put someone over with the right story.
Prediction: Edge wins.
Title Unification: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE has hyped this match beyond anything in recent years and labelled it "The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time." Obviously the company has put a lot of faith in this contest to live up that branding.
Beyond their first match together, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have not had a true classic together in their many clashes. Now, though, they need to do something special to solidify The Head of the Table as the top man in WWE.
Prediction: Reigns wins and becomes undisputed world champion of WWE.