Pac-12 Tournament 2022: Bracket, TV Schedule, Dates and Predictions

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Arizona Wildcats have not advanced past the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals since 2018.

Arizona comes into the 2022 edition of the event as the No. 1 seed and as one of the best teams in men's college basketball.

The Wildcats should be the favorite to win in Las Vegas because of its high-powered offense that ranks third in the nation in points per game.

Arizona missed out on last season's event because of a postseason ban and it was knocked out of the 2019 event in the first round. The 2020 tournament was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tommy Lloyd's team toughest challengers are the UCLA Bruins, the No. 2 seed.

UCLA went on a miraculous run last March, but it did not win a Pac-12 tournament game in 2021. Mick Cronin's team has potential to reach the final in Las Vegas and that could set up a third matchup with Arizona.

UCLA was one of two teams to beat Arizona in the Pac-12 regular season and most bracket predictions should have the two sides going up against each other on Saturday night.

Pac-12 Tournament Bracket

Wednesday, March 9

No. 8 Arizona State vs. No. 9 Stanford (3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Oregon State (5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)

No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 California (9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)

No. 6 Washington vs. No. 11 Utah (11:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)

Thursday, March 10

No. 1 Arizona vs. Arizona State/Stanford winner (3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)

No. 4 Colorado vs. Oregon/Oregon State winner (5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)

No. 2 UCLA vs. Washington State/California winner (9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)

No. 3 USC vs. Washington/Utah winner (11:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

Friday, March 11

Semifinal No. 1 (9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)

Semifinal No. 2 (11:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

Saturday, March 12

Championship Game (9 p.m. ET, Fox)

Predictions

Arizona, UCLA Meet In Final

Arizona and UCLA are on a collision course for a third meeting this season in the Pac-12 tournament final.

Arizona was the class of the conference throughout the regular season. Its only slip-ups were on the road at UCLA and at Colorado on the back end of the tricky mountain road trip last Saturday.

The Wildcats rebounded from their last loss with three double-digit victories in the last week.

Arizona scored over 80 points in each of those three victories and it can beat any team in the country when its offense is clicking.

UCLA carries the most postseason experience of any Pac-12 team and it comes into Las Vegas with six wins in its last seven games.

The Bruins should benefit from their Final Four run last season to deal with the rigors of tournament play.

UCLA is an even bigger threat to Arizona because Johnny Juzang is back on the floor after dealing with an ankle injury.

Arizona's third-best scoring offense and a UCLA squad with a healthier Juzang on the floor could cruise into the Pac-12 tournament final.

That would be the best possible final matchup for the conference and it would mark the first time since 2018, when Arizona last won the event, that the top two seeds faced off in the final.

Oregon's Brutal Run Ends With Early Exit

The Oregon Ducks are typically in the mix for the Pac-12 tournament title, but they are going through a down season.

Dana Altman's squad is the No. 5 seed, but it is playing some of the worst basketball in the conference with five losses in its last six games.

Oregon might be the most likely candidate across the power conferences to fall in a first-round tournament upset.

The Oregon State Beavers are a long way from their Pac-12 tournament triumph from last season, but they could take advantage of Oregon's poor form.

Oregon State got within two points of beating Oregon on January 10 and it closed the regular season with two decent performances against the Washington schools.

The Beavers come into Las Vegas with no pressure at all and they could be motivated to spring an upset on their biggest rival to bring a bright end to a brutal season.