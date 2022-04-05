Cody Rhodes Should Be Next WWE Champion, MVP Better with Omos, More Raw Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The Raw After WrestleMania is arguably the most hyped episode of the year for the red brand. It is a chance to build off the weekend events, and this year's Show of Shows had set the stage for something special.

However, WWE Raw was oddly paced and never quite delivered a headline that would get people talking. There were some surprises along the way, but none stood out in the most positive light.

Veer Mahaan finally came to WWE, beating down Dominik and Rey Mysterio. The artist formerly known as Elias returned as Ezekiel, Elias' younger brother.

MVP turned on Bobby Lashley, choosing Omos to support instead. Bron Breakker won back the NXT Championship from Dolph Ziggler after a disappointing loss prior to the Stand & Deliver event on Saturday.

Cody Rhodes did cut an impassioned speech two nights after his return to WWE at WrestleMania. He made clear his focus was to become WWE champion for his father, Dusty Rhodes, while putting the challenge out to the best on the roster.

Monday's Raw may not have lived up to the hype, but it was a show built to create fresh takes for the future of WWE.