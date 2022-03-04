WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 4

2 of 3

After a barrage of interviews from Superstars involved in tonight's show, Sami Zayn kicked off the broadcast by defending the Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet.

The One and Only started hot, keeping the champion off-guard. A half-and-half suplex by Zayn on the ring apron turned the tide in his favor entering the break.

A cartwheel moonsault from the challenger, over the top rope and onto Zayn on the floor left Ricochet reeling. Zayn shoved Ricochet off the top rope and to the floor. The Jackass theme played and Johnny Knoxville made his presence felt, providing a distraction that allowed Ricochet to score a hurricanrana for the pinfall victory and title.

A totally shocked Zayn knelt in disbelief as Ricochet celebrated the championship win.

Result

Ricochet defeated Zayn to win the title

Grade

B

Analysis

It is about damn time Ricochet gets a chance to run with the Intercontinental Championship after going three years without any real direction. He is too incredibly talented to be wasted in the manner that he has been so to see him capture the title, paying off weeks of momentum building was more than welcome.

Zayn is a great heel, the likes of which an entire generation of young wrestlers will one-day study in hopes of being even a third as great as he is. He was great here, selling the shock and awe of what occurred and his backstage promo challenging Knoxville for a match at WrestleMania was even better.

This accomplished two things, highlighted two great talents and had the added bonus of a championship change. It was a great way to kick off the show.