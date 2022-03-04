WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 4March 5, 2022
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 4
On the Road to WrestleMania and a showdown with Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Ronda Rousey made her first in-ring appearance ever for the blue brand, battling Sonya Deville in a blockbuster main event.
That match headlined a show that also saw the tag team and Intercontinental titles up for grabs and the latest from Universal champion Roman Reigns ahead of his colossal Winner Takes All match against WWE champion Brock Lesnar in Dallas.
What went down, who built momentum for themselves and how did it effect the ongoing feuds and stories ahead of wrestling's most prestigious event?
Find out now with this recap of the March 4 Fox broadcast.
Match Card
- Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville
- Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn (c)
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)
Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn
After a barrage of interviews from Superstars involved in tonight's show, Sami Zayn kicked off the broadcast by defending the Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet.
The One and Only started hot, keeping the champion off-guard. A half-and-half suplex by Zayn on the ring apron turned the tide in his favor entering the break.
A cartwheel moonsault from the challenger, over the top rope and onto Zayn on the floor left Ricochet reeling. Zayn shoved Ricochet off the top rope and to the floor. The Jackass theme played and Johnny Knoxville made his presence felt, providing a distraction that allowed Ricochet to score a hurricanrana for the pinfall victory and title.
A totally shocked Zayn knelt in disbelief as Ricochet celebrated the championship win.
Result
Ricochet defeated Zayn to win the title
Grade
B
Analysis
It is about damn time Ricochet gets a chance to run with the Intercontinental Championship after going three years without any real direction. He is too incredibly talented to be wasted in the manner that he has been so to see him capture the title, paying off weeks of momentum building was more than welcome.
Zayn is a great heel, the likes of which an entire generation of young wrestlers will one-day study in hopes of being even a third as great as he is. He was great here, selling the shock and awe of what occurred and his backstage promo challenging Knoxville for a match at WrestleMania was even better.
This accomplished two things, highlighted two great talents and had the added bonus of a championship change. It was a great way to kick off the show.
Austin Theory's WrestleMania Revelation
Footage from Vince McMahon's appearance on The Pat McAfee Show aired before Austin Theory made his way to the ringside area, confronting the SmackDown color commentary.
The egotistical young star claimed the boss set McAfee up because the former NFL punter's match at WrestleMania..it's against him.
Theory slapped McAfee and headed up the ramp to a chorus of boos.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was an easy setup for a WrestleMania and establishes a conflict between Theory and McAfee.
We know from experience that McAfee will show up and show out come WrestleMania. Given Theory's youth, desire to be great and to see his star rise in WWE, expect the same from him. Do not be surprised if, on the heels of WrestleMania 38, we are talking about McAfee vs. Theory as one of the genuine hidden gems of the entire weekend.