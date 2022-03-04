Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 28 of the 2021-22 Premier League Season

Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 28 of the 2021-22 Premier League SeasonMarch 4, 2022
Ready for more English Premier League? We are about three quarters of the way through a thrilling season, one that may now have a title race to enjoy once more.
Liverpool has played its way back into contention at the tippy top of the table, and Manchester City has slowed up in recent weeks just enough to have the gap between first and second reduced to a mere six points. In recent months, the thought was that Pep Guardiola's excellent Cityzens were going to run away with the crown.
Now? Well, the drama has returned with the Reds hunting for their second EPL crown.
The next match for leaders City is hosting local rivals Manchester United, a team that would be aiding its next biggest rival in Liverpool by getting a result at the Etihad Stadium. Don't you just love how that happens?
We will start there and hash out what should be another entertaining battle between two of the north's big boys.
Manchester City vs. Manchester United
Etihad Stadium, Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET
Streaming: USA Network, Telemundo
What a derby this should be.
Two sides brimming with talent and expectations come together a city that is arguably the epicenter of English football, for better or worse. Not to mention there is a ton on the line in the highly-anticipated affair, with both clubs seemingly following near opposite paths in recent years.
The home side, champions and dominant force in English football. The visitors, a fading relic of a foregone generation of Premier League football. Yes, that's the current state of Manchester with City representing the future of the league while the Red Devils are stuck reminiscing about what once was.
Since an October loss at home to Crystal Palace, Man City has won 15 of 17 league games, with the only defeat a pretty sizable blip by way of a 3-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur last month.
The likes of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, who have been taking inspiration from one of the greats, alongside Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne give Guardiola myriad ways to attack, and the results are typically devastating.
On the flip side has been Manchester United. Creating chances has not been a problem, but draws against Watford and Burnley in recent weeks have been concerning. The 4-2 win against Leeds was United's best league result since beating Arsenal in early December because of how they responded even after allowing Leeds to equalize at 2-2.
Can they replicate that performance against City, the Prem's best team this season?
Ralf Rangnick will need the likes of Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba, two resurgent pieces of the team, to continue their upward tick in a high-pressure situation. Cristiano Ronaldo will always be in the mix for goals, and Bruno will be involved…it's the cohesion of these parts that is of most importance.
One thing is for certain, we will have an entertaining and heart-pumping bit of football with the two sides going after the three points, in their own distinctly different ways. Despite this, the intangibles are there with the big-game mentality for the visitors to cause a bit of chaos and take a point from a very volatile environment, which will come at the price of providing a massive assist to Liverpool.
City has more often than not had the answers, but the pressure has been on lately, and with Guardiola now down one of his key defenders, another slip-up is ahead.
Match Prediction: Man City 2, Man Utd 2
Liverpool vs. West Ham
Anfield, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET
Streaming: NBC, Universo
This match could have just as many implications at the top of the table as the Manchester derby. A result for Liverpool will keep the pressure on Man City and reduce the gap to three points, at least for 24 hours or so. If West Ham take anything from Anfield, it would deal a massive blow to Liverpool's title hopes and thrust the Hammers back into the UCL conversation.
Not too bad for a fixture that is clearly second billing this weekend.
Liverpool, to put it quite plainly, has been very good lately, winning 11 straight matches across all competitions. The Reds are in great form and are nearly at full strength. Not having Thiago hurts—he picked up an injury in warmups of their Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea on Sunday—but he is expected back shortly.
Luis Diaz, the Reds' big-money signing in January, has predictably slotted into the lineup with relative ease and provided Jurgen Klopp with another option up front. And he's not been shy about it either. Diaz will give West Ham's beat-up back line (currently missing Angelo Ogbonna and Vladimir Coufal) problems on Saturday.
You have to hand it to West Ham, though. They have hung around the top four spots and thoroughly belong in the conversation. Despite getting beaten in the FA Cup by Southampton on Wednesday, the Hammers' form has been decent in the league (2-2-2 in their last six) and they could jump back into fourth with a win on the road, however unlikely that may seem.
Look for this one to be close, but ultimately Liverpool are just playing too well and there is too much on the line to not keep that rolling.
Match Prediction: Liverpool 2, West Ham 1
Leicester City vs. Leeds United
King Power Stadium, Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET
Streaming: USA Network
This match is all about vibes. Both teams have been very poor this season, with Leeds just replacing the massively popular and cult figure of head coach Marcelo Bielsa with American Jesse Marsch. Leicester has underperformed under the watch of Brendon Rodgers but have been hit by a number of injuries, mainly at the back.
Getting a much-needed 2-0 win at Burnley was a huge relief for the Foxes, who hadn't previously experienced a league win in 2022. Central to it all was the returning 35-year-old Jamie Vardy, who set up James Maddison's opener with a deft touch extended the lead with a 90th-minute header. His 94 EPL goals past the age of 30 are the most all-time…oh, and he moved up a few spots on the league's all-time ranking. Not bad.
If Vardy can keep the goals coming and provide the focal point that the team has long relied on, a decent finish to the season could be in order.
For Leeds, this is Marsch's big moment. After losing his role at RB Leipzig of the Bundesliga, the MLS legend has been given a shot with a well-known and passionate English club following the departure of a revered manager in the toughest league in the world. What could go wrong?
Despite the stereotypes Marsch has battled since signing up, he's been saying all the right things and the good people of Leeds should be excited about what he can bring to the rest of this campaign and beyond.
This will be a good contest, but Vardy looks in the mood and that is always trouble.
Match Prediction: Leicester City 3, Leeds United 2
Other Fixtures and Predictions
Saturday, March 5
Aston Villa vs. Southampton (10:00 a.m. ET): 2-1 Aston Villa
Burnley vs. Chelsea (10:00 a.m. ET): 2-0 Chelsea
Newcastle vs. Brighton (10:00 a.m. ET): 2-2 draw
Norwich vs. Brentford (10:00 a.m. ET): 1-1 draw
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Crystal Palace (10:00 a.m. ET): 2-1 Wolves
Sunday, March 6
Watford vs. Arsenal (9:00 a.m. ET): 3-1 Arsenal
Monday, March 7
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton (3:00 p.m. ET): 2-1 Everton