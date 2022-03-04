Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 28 of the 2021-22 Premier League Season

1 of 4

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Etihad Stadium, Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET

Streaming: USA Network, Telemundo

What a derby this should be.

Two sides brimming with talent and expectations come together a city that is arguably the epicenter of English football, for better or worse. Not to mention there is a ton on the line in the highly-anticipated affair, with both clubs seemingly following near opposite paths in recent years.

The home side, champions and dominant force in English football. The visitors, a fading relic of a foregone generation of Premier League football. Yes, that's the current state of Manchester with City representing the future of the league while the Red Devils are stuck reminiscing about what once was.

Since an October loss at home to Crystal Palace, Man City has won 15 of 17 league games, with the only defeat a pretty sizable blip by way of a 3-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur last month.

The likes of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, who have been taking inspiration from one of the greats, alongside Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne give Guardiola myriad ways to attack, and the results are typically devastating.

On the flip side has been Manchester United. Creating chances has not been a problem, but draws against Watford and Burnley in recent weeks have been concerning. The 4-2 win against Leeds was United's best league result since beating Arsenal in early December because of how they responded even after allowing Leeds to equalize at 2-2.

Can they replicate that performance against City, the Prem's best team this season?

Ralf Rangnick will need the likes of Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba, two resurgent pieces of the team, to continue their upward tick in a high-pressure situation. Cristiano Ronaldo will always be in the mix for goals, and Bruno will be involved…it's the cohesion of these parts that is of most importance.

One thing is for certain, we will have an entertaining and heart-pumping bit of football with the two sides going after the three points, in their own distinctly different ways. Despite this, the intangibles are there with the big-game mentality for the visitors to cause a bit of chaos and take a point from a very volatile environment, which will come at the price of providing a massive assist to Liverpool.

City has more often than not had the answers, but the pressure has been on lately, and with Guardiola now down one of his key defenders, another slip-up is ahead.

Match Prediction: Man City 2, Man Utd 2