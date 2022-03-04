March Madness 2022: Schedule and Bracket Predictions for Bubble Teams

0 of 5

The NCAA men's basketball tournament is the ultimate velvet rope in sports.

There are those teams that have played their way into having the hubris to know they're on the list to get in, and then there are those who walk up to security knowing they're rolling the dice.

With less than two weeks away from Selection Sunday, who's in and who's out is becoming more clear, especially with conference tournaments underway across the nation.

All told, 32 teams will get automatic bids as a result of winning their respective conference tournaments, while 36 at-large spot will go to those teams with resumes pristine enough to impress the selection committee.

Here's a quick look at the schedule for the 2022 NCAA Tournament and the four bubble teams who are likely to get their ticket stamped to participate in March Madness.