March Madness 2022: Schedule and Bracket Predictions for Bubble Teams

March Madness 2022: Schedule and Bracket Predictions for Bubble TeamsMarch 4, 2022
The NCAA men's basketball tournament is the ultimate velvet rope in sports.
There are those teams that have played their way into having the hubris to know they're on the list to get in, and then there are those who walk up to security knowing they're rolling the dice.
With less than two weeks away from Selection Sunday, who's in and who's out is becoming more clear, especially with conference tournaments underway across the nation.
All told, 32 teams will get automatic bids as a result of winning their respective conference tournaments, while 36 at-large spot will go to those teams with resumes pristine enough to impress the selection committee.
Here's a quick look at the schedule for the 2022 NCAA Tournament and the four bubble teams who are likely to get their ticket stamped to participate in March Madness.
March Madness Schedule
Selection Sunday: March 13
First Four: March 15-16
First Round: March 17-18
Second Round: March 19-20
Sweet 16: March 24-25
Elite Eight: March 26-27
Final Four: April 2
National Championship: April 4
All games broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.
Memphis
For Memphis (18-9, 12-5), seven years without an NCAA Tournament bid is a long time.
So they are digging deep to try and change their fortunes.
Last night, they took care of business, beating South Florida 73-64 behind Jalen Duren's game-high 16 points.
Up next is No. 14 Houston (27-4, 15-2), who won its third American Athletic Conference regular season title in four seasons.
If the Tigers can beat the Cougars on Sunday, that will pad their resume enough to get strong consideration from the selection committee.
VCU
VCU (21-7, 14-3) just keeps on winning.
That's eight games in a row for the Rams and 11 of their last 12.
This is a team playing well at the right time.
Last night, they racked up another conference win by beating St. Bonaventure 74-51.
Next up is Saint Louis. If they can down the Billikens, that will be enough frosting to put on top of an impressive outing in the A-10 tournament.
North Carolina
The bubble is not exactly familiar territory for North Carolina, but even power conference heavyweights face adversity from time to time and right now, it's a tough go in Chappell Hill.
But all's not lost for the Tar Heels (22-8, 14-5), who are on a four-game winning streak after beating Syracuse 88-79 on Monday.
If UNC really wants to bolster its resume, it should focus on beating Duke this coming Saturday.
That might be easier said than done, though.
The Tar Heels' last game of the regular season will be also be Mike Krzyzewski’s last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Talk about adding gasoline to an already blazing rivalry.
"We’re not a part of that pageantry," UNC head coach Davis told C.L. Brown of the News Observer. "Our job is to go over there to Durham and play a game."
If the Tar Heels win Saturday and put on a show in the ACC tournament, they'll be at the Big Dance.
Wake Forest
The problem for Wake Forest (23-8, 13-7) isn't necessarily its record, its the lack of quality wins.
The Demon Deacons finished the regular season with wins over Louisville and NC State, but there resume took a big hit due to the strength of schedule.
If they want to feel comfort on Selection Sunday, they're going to have to rack up a big win in the ACC tournament.
Led by Alondes Williams, the favorite to win ACC Player of the Year, Wake Forest is at least still in the hunt and could be a dangerous team to face should they get into the NCAA.