Projecting the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at AEW Revolution 2022

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Unlike the utter lack of excitement that surrounds WWE's Premium Live Events, All Elite Wrestling's decision to hold only four pay-per-views a year has created an aura that has the wrestling world at a fever pitch.

As part of the anticipation associated with the 2022 edition of Revolution, wrestling fans have shifted their attention to the talented performers who are the most likely to turn on the people around them.

With chaos ready to reign, here are the most likely heel and face turns at AEW Revolution.

Wardlow

The war of words between CM Punk and MJF has been everything fans had hoped for and more, but the ultimate X-factor in their upcoming Revolution match will be interference from Wardlow.

While MJF's heater has been helping him earn victories for months through distractions, attacks and well-placed timing on the diamond-ring handoffs, the dastardly heel has been mistreating his former friend, and the time for a turn has arrived.

At Revolution, expect Punk and MJF to beat each other senseless before Max calls on Wardlow to hand him the diamond ring and help him secure another win. Instead, the heater will embrace the fan reaction and deny helping his employer, leaving him susceptible to Punk's attack.

With Punk earning the marquee win and Wardlow making it abundantly clear he is no longer MJF's lackey, the subsequent feud between the two men will be one of the deepest and most heated in the history of the company.

Jake Hager

In the war of words between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston, Santa and Ortiz, Jericho has taken on the heel role. With the fans likely to back the face in the match, it would be the perfect time to have Jake Hager turn on Jericho.

As the Inner Circle continues to implode, Hager has stood on the sidelines without saying a word. When he does eventually open his mouth, what he says should be monumental and begin a long-term program with Jericho.

When Y2J calls on Hager to lend a helping hand during his match against Kingston, Jericho should find himself on the wrong end of Floyd, his trusty baseball bat. Tired of playing second fiddle, Hager should be inspired by Wardlow and turn on his former mentor.

Hager has largely been an afterthought in AEW, acting as an enforcer for the stable without saying anything. With Eddie Kingston, Santa and Ortiz likely going off to form their own group, a long-term storyline between Hager and Jericho would be a marquee addition to any PPV card.

Samoa Joe

Despite saying that he doesn't have a deal with any major wrestling company, future Ring of Honor Hall of Famer Samoa Joe should arrive at Revolution on Sunday as a vaunted babyface and leave as a dastardly heel.

After Tony Khan revealed he had purchased ROH and its extensive tape library, there is little doubt that he will utilize the popular brand's name on his product, possibly starting with the introduction of Samoa Joe as lead trainer this week.

As Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson enter the final moments of their instant-classic Revolution match, Samoa Joe should hit the ring and decimate the two tired warriors, setting the tone for his path of destruction through AEW.

AEW and ROH would be better off with a heel Samoa Joe running roughshod.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).