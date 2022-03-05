Sleeper Picks for High-Major 2022 Men's CBB Conference Tournaments

0 of 9

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Though it can be agonizing to some, the beautiful part of college basketball is that every team has a chance to win the national championship. This is entirely a product of conference tournaments, which account for 32 automatic bids to March Madness.

Even if a team finishes the regular season 12-17 or 2-26, a tournament crown still secures a ticket to the Big Dance.

On the other hand, if your favorite team is perched on the bubble as conference tournaments begin, welcome to your nightmare.

Anybody invested in the men's NCAA tourney is counting the spots remaining. Heading into conference tournaments, there are 36 at-large spots available. With every unexpected champion, however, that number might dwindle. And that's where our focus lies.

Let's be clear: Most of the teams mentioned won't win their tournament. Either a favorite or high-seeded team will likely do that. The point is to highlight programs with a decent shot at a surprise run.