Predicting the Biggest Losers of Men's 2022 CBB Conference Tournaments

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

Amid the nonstop excitement of conference championship week, several March Madness hopefuls end up disappointed.

Bubble-dwelling teams aim to improve their resumes in these postseason tournaments, but an early loss combined with a few bid-stealing teams elsewhere around the nation can be hugely problematic.

Several of the programs highlighted here will enter their respective conference tournaments on the correct side of the bubble. But there's no guarantee that they'll be leaving the same way.

While the list is subjective, the choices are based on projected (or set) matchups and the negative impact of a loss.