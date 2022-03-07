Cowboys' Top Hypothetical Trade Packages for Amari Cooper

0 of 3

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys will have a tough decision to make this offseason with wide receiver Amari Cooper. While the four-time Pro Bowler has been an integral piece of the Dallas offense for the better part of four seasons, his production fell off in 2021.

After three straight 1,000-yard campaigns, Cooper finished this past season with 865 yards—though he did record a solid eight touchdowns. It's about more than production, though, as the cap-strapped Cowboys are set to pay Cooper a handsome sum in 2022.

Dallas is projected to be $21.2 million over the cap, while Cooper is scheduled to carry a cap hit of $22 million. Were the Cowboys to trade or release Cooper, they could save $16 million against the cap. According to vice president Stephen Jones, the Cowboys have not decided which route to take.

"It's too early for me to address that," Jones said, per Mike Fisher of FanNation.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, though, Dallas is "likely" to release Cooper before the start of free agency.

Restructuring Cooper's contract should still be an option, and Dallas will almost certainly explore the trade market before outright releasing him. Let's have a little fun and explore three hypothetical trade packages Dallas could see if Cooper goes on the trading block.