Cowboys' Top Hypothetical Trade Packages for Amari Cooper

Cowboys' Top Hypothetical Trade Packages for Amari CooperMarch 7, 2022
The Dallas Cowboys will have a tough decision to make this offseason with wide receiver Amari Cooper. While the four-time Pro Bowler has been an integral piece of the Dallas offense for the better part of four seasons, his production fell off in 2021.
After three straight 1,000-yard campaigns, Cooper finished this past season with 865 yards—though he did record a solid eight touchdowns. It's about more than production, though, as the cap-strapped Cowboys are set to pay Cooper a handsome sum in 2022.
Dallas is projected to be $21.2 million over the cap, while Cooper is scheduled to carry a cap hit of $22 million. Were the Cowboys to trade or release Cooper, they could save $16 million against the cap. According to vice president Stephen Jones, the Cowboys have not decided which route to take.
"It's too early for me to address that," Jones said, per Mike Fisher of FanNation.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, though, Dallas is "likely" to release Cooper before the start of free agency.
Restructuring Cooper's contract should still be an option, and Dallas will almost certainly explore the trade market before outright releasing him. Let's have a little fun and explore three hypothetical trade packages Dallas could see if Cooper goes on the trading block.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Package: 2022 third-round pick (No. 70), 2023 third-round pick
If the Cowboys trade Cooper, it will be to create room under the cap. The Jacksonville Jaguars are projected to have $56 million in cap space, third-most in the NFL. Jacksonville also has a promising young quarterback in Trevor Lawrence who could desperately use a proven No. 1 receiver like Cooper.
The Jaguars ranked 27th in yards per pass attempt last season. Marvin Jones Jr. led the team with only 832 receiving yards, and Laviska Shenault (619 yards) was the only other player to top the 500-yard mark.
Because the Cowboys are considering cutting Cooper if a deal isn't done, Dallas cannot expect a first- or even a second-round selection for the 27-year-old. The Jags, meanwhile, may be reluctant to part with the first pick in Round 3.
However, Jacksonville has an extra early third-rounder thanks to the C.J. Henderson trade and could still offer a top-70 selection. That should make for an enticing package that helps Dallas tremendously.
This is expected to be another loaded receiver class, which means the Cowboys should be able to find a viable running mate for CeeDee Lamb in Round 1. Dallas could then use the extra third-rounder to address a defense that ranked 20th against the pass and 23rd in yards per carry allowed.
Plus, the cap savings might help Dallas to bring back tight end Dalton Schultz, who is headed to free agency.
Cleveland Browns
The Package: TE Harrison Bryant and a 2022 third-round pick (98th overall, projected comp pick)
The Cleveland Browns have a projected $28.9 million in cap space and should be able to find room for Cooper on the roster. The Browns also need a proven No. 1 receiver and may wind up with a surplus of tight ends.
The Browns are set to have Austin Hooper and 2020 fourth-round pick Harrison Bryant under contract. According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns also hope to bring back David Njoku in free agency.
"The Browns definitely want him back and are prepared to pay him the double-digit millions he'll get on the open market," Cabot wrote.
In this scenario, the Cowboys choose to let Schultz walk and replace him with a promising and inexpensive tight end in Bryant. The third-year pass-catcher averaged 11.1 yards per catch in 2021 with three touchdowns while providing a passer rating of 105.2 when targeted.
Bryant is set to carry a cap hit of just $1.1 million in 2022.
Along with Bryant, the Browns can send Dallas their Resolution JC-2A third-round pick awarded for the Minnesota Vikings' hiring of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Again, another Day 2 selection could help the Cowboys revamp a defense that was turnover-dependent this past season.
New York Jets
The Package: 2022 second-round pick (38th overall), 2023 third-round pick
Like the Browns and the Jaguars, the New York Jets could use a proven receiver in their offense. New York is trying to develop 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson and ranked just 30th in passing a season ago. Rookie Elijah Moore led the Jets with 538 receiving yards.
Like the Jaguars, the Jets are loaded with cap capital. New York is projected to have $44.7 million available, sixth-most in the NFL.
In this scenario, the Jets offer up the second-round pick they acquired from the Carolina Panthers in the Sam Darnold trade. New York would get to keep its own second-round selection (35th overall) while adding a receiver who can help Wilson improve.
Wilson finished his inaugural NFL campaign with a lowly passer rating of 69.7. Aiding him should be the Jets' primary offseason focus. Dallas, meanwhile, would get a valuable piece of draft capital to help reload the roster at a reasonable rookie price point.
Cap and contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.