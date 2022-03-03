NCAA Tournament 2022: Early Predictions, Championship Odds for March Madness

0 of 4

Young Kwak/Associated Press

There's no better time during the college basketball season than March. As you've likely heard, this is when the madness takes place, because anything can happen.

Right now, conference tournaments are taking place around the country. The winners of those will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA tournament, while the other 36 teams in the field will be chosen by the selection committee. The 68-team bracket will be revealed on Selection Sunday, which is set for March 13.

It won't take long for that field to be cut down. The Final Four is scheduled to take place April 2, then a national champion will be crowned on April 4.

Here's a look at the teams that have the top odds to win the national title this year, followed by some predictions for how the NCAA tournament could unfold.