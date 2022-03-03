ACC Tournament 2022: Complete Schedule and Updated Bracket Predictions

0 of 4

Will Duke get Mike Krzyzewski one more ACC tournament championship before the longtime coach retires? Or can one of the conference's 14 other teams prevent the Blue Devils from making a run to the title?

We'll find out soon enough, as the 2022 ACC tournament is set to take place from March 8-12 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Duke has already secured the No. 1 seed for the tourney, and as the only conference team ranked in the AP Top 25 poll, the Blue Devils will enter as the favorite to win the event.

No program has won the ACC tournament more than Duke, which has captured the title 21 times. Krzyzewski has been at the helm for 15 of those championships, and he just led the Blue Devils to their 13th regular-season ACC title during his tenure.

Here's the full schedule for this year's ACC tourney, followed by some predictions for the event.