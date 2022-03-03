UFC 272 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 5

UFC 272 goes down this Saturday in Las Vegas, and while it doesn't include a title fight—a real rarity for a pay-per-view—it looks like it could be a very exciting night.

The card will be topped by a welterweight grudge match between former teammates Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Covington, a wrestler with a bottomless gas tank, will be looking to rebound from a decision loss to Kamaru Usman in a failed bid for the welterweight title—his second loss to the champ. Masvidal, a veteran striker, will also be looking to get back on track after a pair of losses to Usman, having been knocked out by the champion last April and defeated via decision the summer before.

UFC 272 will be co-headlined by a 160-pound catchweight bout between Brazilian rivals Rafael dos Anjos and Renato Moicano. Dos Anjos, the former lightweight champion, had originally been expected to fight Rafael Fiziev on the card. When Fiziev was forced off the bill, however, Moicano bravely stepped up on just four day's notice.

The UFC 272 main card will also feature a fan-friendly featherweight fight between Brazilian knockout artist Edson Barboza, who is looking to regain his footing after a loss to Giga Chikadze, and submission specialist Bryce Mitchell, who will be hunting for the biggest win of his career.

Beyond that fight, the UFC 272 main card will be rounded out by a fight between skidding welterweights Kevin Holland and Alex Oliveira, and a heavyweight showdown between Moldovan grappler Sergey Spivak and former NFL player Greg Hardy.

It's all just days away, and you know what that means: It's once again time for the B/R combat sports squad to come together and risk their reputations with a round of pre-fight predictions.