Questions Celtics Must Answer Before End of Regular Season

Hot streaks are fun, but by their nature, they aren't built to last. The NBA season is long enough that everyone will eventually get it right for a few games. The Oklahoma City Thunder—a team presumably designed to chase the best draft-lottery odds available—have won at least three consecutive games three different times.

What's going on with the Celtics, though, appears something dramatically different. Stretch out a surge long enough, and it becomes a full-fledged leveling-up.

Boston must continue proving this is the case, but so far, it seems to be what this bunch has been brewing for the better part of two months. Dating back to Jan. 7, the Celtics have gone a ridiculous 19-6 with a face-melting plus-13.0 net rating, per NBA.com. For context, if those numbers were stretched out over the entire campaign, the Shamrocks would lead the league in efficiency by a mile and trail only the Phoenix Suns in winning percentage.

If this is what Boston is now, then all possibilities are on the table: snagging a top seed, escaping the East, contending for a championship—you name it, the Celtics could do it, provided they remain dominant.