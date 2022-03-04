B/R NBA Power Rankings: Suns Finally Facing Competition at the Top

0 of 30

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

Just in time for the home stretch of this season, we might finally have some drama at the top of the NBA power rankings.

The Phoenix Suns, who've held the top spot for months, could be without Chris Paul (right thumb fracture) and Devin Booker (health and safety protocols) for the foreseeable future. Have they already built up enough of a buffer to hang onto first place in the West?

Will any of the contenders in the Eastern Conference, including the Philadelphia 76ers and the recently acquired James Harden, supplant the Suns here and in the unofficial title contenders' tier between now and the playoffs?

This past week of action offered us some clues about those questions and what lies ahead for the rest of the league.