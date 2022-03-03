Keith Lee on Joining AEW, 'Bearcat' Nickname Reaction, COVID and More

8 of 10

Lee was sidelined for several months while dealing with the effects of COVID-19. Not only did it prevent him from competing, but it also brought some other things to light when his bloodwork came back.

"I mean, there's not really that much to talk about," Lee said. "Aside from the fact that you know, I came back from having COVID and the next day they told me my blood was weird. And by weird, I mean there was inflammation of the proteins and that led to that whole thing spiraling out of control.

"I believe February 8 was my last match [in WWE] before I had to go away for that time, and that match was against Riddle. And then literally that Tuesday, I got home and had a lot of emails and calls. And that was what I found out then I wasn't allowed to do anything. No training, no working out, nothing for that time.

"I had several MRIs for it. It was just a time-consuming deal that was very scary. I was prepared to have to change professions [laughs]. So while I fought, I was also thinking of other things that I could or would do. It turns out that my fight wasn't over. I just kept going until I was OK'd.

"Then the process after that was trying to get myself into a more agreeable situation, because returning to training, after doing nothing, plus all the effects that COVID had levied at me, was not an easy battle, either."

Thankfully, Lee has recovered and is back to doing what he does best.

"I feel great," Lee said. "I mean, I don't feel like I'm at 120 percent capacity, but I'm nowhere near where I was when I first started to try and come back, obviously. We're coming up on a year from that. And the reality is, based on doctors, that full recovery could take up to 18 months and sometimes longer.

"For some people that I know, it has taken longer. But yeah, I'm in a fortunate place, based on what I experienced. So the idea is to just keep grinding."