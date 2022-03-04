11 Players Set to Shock the College Football World in 2022

0 of 11

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A large part of the college football offseason is about making projections, and while tons of players are getting ample hype, it's not always the guys with the largest-font preseason headlines who go on to make the biggest news.

Casual fans may not yet know some of the players who do, but all that will end when they get on the field.

From a bevy of skill-position players who have the talent to do big things but haven't had an opportunity yet to some defenders every team in the nation will need to scheme around, the next crop of stars is ready to go.

Let's take a look at a handful of guys who'll shock the college football world this season.