Questions Knicks Must Answer Before End of Regular Season

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Put a fork in the 2021-22 New York Knicks.

They are, for all intents and purposes, done.

Mathematically they are still alive, and it's a safe bet head coach Tom Thibodeau will have his team hard-charging through the finish line. But what, other than fan loyalty, would lead you to believe this club is capable of turning this around? On Jan. 15, they were 22-21; they are now 25-37. That's the math that matters to New York. This club is an NBA-worst 3-16 over that stretch.

Wednesday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers tipped off a seven-game road trip against mostly good-to-great opponents. The Knicks could be out of even the play-in race before they return.

That should shape the franchise's thinking for the final month-plus of the marathon. The biggest questions surrounding this team have nothing to do with the remainder of this season but rather how they can avoid another flop like this.